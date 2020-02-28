Global Portable Heaters Market Insights, Product Value, Revenue, Manufactures, Demand and Forecast Until 2025

This research report titled “Global Portable Heaters Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Portable Heaters Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Portable Heaters Market.

The Portable Heaters market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Heaters.

This report presents the worldwide Portable Heaters market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lasko

Crane

DeLonghi

Vornado

Dyson

Honeywell

Soleus

Optimus

Comfort Zone

HTP

Acim jouanin

Andrew Sykes

Chromalox

FRICO

THERMOBILE

Trotec GmbH

Portable Heaters Breakdown Data by Type

Ceramic Heater

Infrared Heater

Quartz Heater

Oil-filled Heater

Gas Heater

Others

Portable Heaters Breakdown Data by Application

Home Using

Commercial Using

Industrial Using

Portable Heaters Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Portable Heaters Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Heaters Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ceramic Heater

1.4.3 Infrared Heater

1.4.4 Quartz Heater

1.4.5 Oil-filled Heater

1.4.6 Gas Heater

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home Using

1.5.3 Commercial Using

1.5.4 Industrial Using

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Heaters Market Size

2.1.1 Global Portable Heaters Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Portable Heaters Production 2014-2025

2.2 Portable Heaters Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Portable Heaters Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Portable Heaters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Portable Heaters Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Portable Heaters Market

2.4 Key Trends for Portable Heaters Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Portable Heaters Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Portable Heaters Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Portable Heaters Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Portable Heaters Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Portable Heaters Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Portable Heaters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Portable Heaters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

