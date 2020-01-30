Global Portable Generator Industry Report of Revenue and Growth Rate from 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Portable Generator Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 165 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A portable generator is a gas or diesel-powered device which provides temporary electrical power. The engine turns a small turbine, which in turn creates usable electricity up to a certain level of wattage. Users can plug electrical appliance or tools directly into the generator’s sockets or the generator can be professionally wired into the sub-panel of a home.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Portable Generator in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Portable Generator. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Portable Generator will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the Portable Generator industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Portable Generator is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Honda Power, Generac, Briggs and Stratton, Yamaha, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Portable Generator and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 37.53% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Portable Generator industry.

The consumption volume of Portable Generator is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Portable Generator industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Portable Generator is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Portable Generator market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Portable Generator market indicated that North America would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 38 percent of global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of Portable Generator is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Portable Generator and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

According to this study, over the next five years the Portable Generator market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3500 million by 2024, from US$ 2300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Portable Generator business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable Generator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Portable Generator value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Diesel Type

Gasoline Type

Gas Type

Other Types

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Honda Power

Generac

Briggs and Stratton

Yamaha

United Power Technology

Champion

Wacker Neuson

Hyundai Power

KOHLER

TTI

Sawafuji

Honeywell

Eaton

HGI

Pramac

Mi-T-M

Scott’s

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Portable Generator Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Portable Generator Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Portable Generator Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Portable Generator Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Portable Generator Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Portable Generator market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Portable Generator consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Portable Generator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Generator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Generator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Generator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

