Global Portable Digital Multimeters Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

A multimeter or a multitester, also known as a VOM (volt-ohm-milliammeter), is an electronic measuring instrument that combines several measurement functions in one unit. A typical multimeter can measure voltage, current, and resistance. Analog multimeters use a microammeter with a moving pointer to display readings. Digital multimeters (DMM, DVOM) have a numeric display, and may also show a graphical bar representing the measured value. Digital multimeters are now far more common due to their cost and precision, but analog multimeters are still preferable in some cases, for example when monitoring a rapidly varying value.

The global Portable Digital Multimeters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Portable Digital Multimeters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Digital Multimeters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fortive

Keysight Technologies

FLIR Systems

Yokogawa

HIOKI

Chauvin Arnoux Group

Klein Tools

Amprobe

B&K Precision

Mastech Digital

Uni-Trend Technology

CEM

Shen Zhen Victor Hi-tech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

3.5 Digit

4.5 Digit

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

General Purpose

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Portable Digital Multimeters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Digital Multimeters

1.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 3.5 Digit

1.2.3 4.5 Digit

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Portable Digital Multimeters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Portable Digital Multimeters Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 General Purpose

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Market Size

1.4.1 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Portable Digital Multimeters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Digital Multimeters Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Portable Digital Multimeters Production

3.4.1 North America Portable Digital Multimeters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Portable Digital Multimeters Production

3.5.1 Europe Portable Digital Multimeters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Portable Digital Multimeters Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Portable Digital Multimeters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Portable Digital Multimeters Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Portable Digital Multimeters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Portable Digital Multimeters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Portable Digital Multimeters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Portable Digital Multimeters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Portable Digital Multimeters Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Portable Digital Multimeters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Digital Multimeters Business

7.1 Fortive

7.1.1 Fortive Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Fortive Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Keysight Technologies

7.2.1 Keysight Technologies Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Keysight Technologies Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 FLIR Systems

7.3.1 FLIR Systems Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 FLIR Systems Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Yokogawa

7.4.1 Yokogawa Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Yokogawa Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 HIOKI

7.5.1 HIOKI Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 HIOKI Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Chauvin Arnoux Group

7.6.1 Chauvin Arnoux Group Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Chauvin Arnoux Group Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Klein Tools

7.7.1 Klein Tools Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Klein Tools Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Amprobe

7.8.1 Amprobe Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Amprobe Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 B&K Precision

7.9.1 B&K Precision Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 B&K Precision Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mastech Digital

7.10.1 Mastech Digital Portable Digital Multimeters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Portable Digital Multimeters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mastech Digital Portable Digital Multimeters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Uni-Trend Technology

7.12 CEM

7.13 Shen Zhen Victor Hi-tech

Continued….

