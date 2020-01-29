Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Executive Summary
The global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Portable Bluetooth Speakers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Portable Bluetooth Speakers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Portable Bluetooth Speakers in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Harman
Bose
BRAVEN
Philips
hmdx
Jawbone
Logitech
Sony
Beats
Imation
Creative
Poineer
KLIPSCH
D&M Holdings
Scosche
LG
Jarre
Samsung
Panasonic
Polk
Yamaha
Earise
AUKEY
AONI
B&W
iSound
Sherwood
Divoom
Fluance
Eton
GN Netcom
Koss Corportation
SOL REPUBLIC
DOSS
Edifier
Aigo
Microlab
Fenda
iKANOO
Abramtek
Market size by Product
AC/DC Bluetooth speakers
AC-only Bluetooth speakers
DC-only Bluetooth speakers
Market size by End User
Household
Outdoor
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3714759-global-portable-bluetooth-speakers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Portable Bluetooth Speakers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Portable Bluetooth Speakers market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Portable Bluetooth Speakers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Portable Bluetooth Speakers submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Bluetooth Speakers are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Portable Bluetooth Speakers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 AC/DC Bluetooth speakers
1.4.3 AC-only Bluetooth speakers
1.4.4 DC-only Bluetooth speakers
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Outdoor
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Size
2.1.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Portable Bluetooth Speakers Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales by Product
4.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Revenue by Product
4.3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Portable Bluetooth Speakers Breakdown Data by End User
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Harman
11.1.1 Harman Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Harman Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Harman Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered
11.1.5 Harman Recent Development
11.2 Bose
11.2.1 Bose Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Bose Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Bose Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered
11.2.5 Bose Recent Development
11.3 BRAVEN
11.3.1 BRAVEN Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 BRAVEN Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 BRAVEN Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered
11.3.5 BRAVEN Recent Development
11.4 Philips
11.4.1 Philips Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Philips Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Philips Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered
11.4.5 Philips Recent Development
11.5 hmdx
11.5.1 hmdx Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 hmdx Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 hmdx Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered
11.5.5 hmdx Recent Development
11.6 Jawbone
11.6.1 Jawbone Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Jawbone Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Jawbone Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered
11.6.5 Jawbone Recent Development
11.7 Logitech
11.7.1 Logitech Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Logitech Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Logitech Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered
11.7.5 Logitech Recent Development
11.8 Sony
11.8.1 Sony Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Sony Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Sony Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered
11.8.5 Sony Recent Development
11.9 Beats
11.9.1 Beats Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Beats Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Beats Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered
11.9.5 Beats Recent Development
11.10 Imation
11.10.1 Imation Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Imation Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Imation Portable Bluetooth Speakers Products Offered
11.10.5 Imation Recent Development
11.11 Creative
11.12 Poineer
11.13 KLIPSCH
11.14 D&M Holdings
11.15 Scosche
11.16 LG
11.17 Jarre
11.18 Samsung
11.19 Panasonic
11.20 Polk
11.21 Yamaha
11.22 Earise
11.23 AUKEY
11.24 AONI
11.25 B&W
11.26 iSound
11.27 Sherwood
11.28 Divoom
11.29 Fluance
11.30 Eton
11.31 GN Netcom
11.32 Koss Corportation
11.33 SOL REPUBLIC
11.34 DOSS
11.35 Edifier
11.36 Aigo
11.37 Microlab
11.38 Fenda
11.39 iKANOO
11.40 Abramtek
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3714759-global-portable-bluetooth-speakers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trend
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3714759-global-portable-bluetooth-speakers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-portable-bluetooth-speakers-market-2019-industry-key-players-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-2025/478213
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 478213