Global Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Professional Analysis Report 2019

Portable power banks are comprised of a special battery in a special case with a special circuit to control power flow.

Portable power banks allow you to store electrical energy (deposit it in the bank) and then later use it to charge up a mobile device (withdraw it from the bank).

The following manufacturers are covered:

BYD

Energizer

Mophie

Simplo Technology

Sony

Panasonic

Anker Technology

Cheero

Braven LC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Battery Type

Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Battery

Li-Polymer (Lithium-Polymer) Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

Ni-Cd (Nickel Cadmium) Battery

by Capacity

1,000 mAh to 2,500 mAh

2,500 to 5,000 mAh

5,000 to 7,500 mAh

7,500 to 10,000 mAh

Above 10,000 mAh

Segment by Application

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Others

