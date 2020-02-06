Global Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks) Market Sees Promising Growth in 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Portable Battery Pack (Power Banks): Mobile Phones Product Type Segment Projected to Register High Y-o-Y Growth During 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa which influence the current nature and future status of the portable battery pack market over the forecast period. This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global portable battery pack (power banks) market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of these products. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The report also provides a comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on portable battery pack products across different regions globally.

The report starts with an overview of the global portable battery pack market by value and volume. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, influencing the global portable battery pack market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for portable battery packs across the different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS Analysis.

The report provides a market outlook for the projected period and set the forecast within the context of the global portable battery pack market including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses degree to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. The report evaluates the present scenario and future growth prospects of the portable battery pack market across various regions globally for the estimated period, considering 2015 as the base year and provides data for the trailing 12 months. To calculate the global portable battery pack market size, the report considers country-wise power banks production, country-wise power banks sales, consumer spending, and adoption rates of electronic devices across regions as well as the revenue contribution of the top players. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global portable battery pack market will develop in the future.

Key Segments Covered

By Battery Type

Li-ion (Lithium ion) Battery

Li-polymer (Lithium-Polymer) Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

Ni-Cd (Nickel Cadmium) Battery

By Capacity

1,000 mAh to 2,500 mAh

2,500 to 5,000 mAh

5,000 to 7,500 mAh

7,500 to 10,000 mAh

Above 10,000 mAh

By Product Type

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Others (portable media players and other electronic devices)

By Price Range

Low

Mid

High

Company Profiles

BYD Company Limited

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

mophie Inc.

Simplo Technology Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Anker Technology Co. Limited

CHEERO USA INC.

Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc

Others

