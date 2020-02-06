Global Population Health Management Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Population Health Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Population Health Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Population Health Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Population Health Management is the aggregation of patient data across multiple health information technology resources, the analysis of that data into a single, actionable patient record, and the actions through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the population health management market in 2018. The U.S. is the largest market in North America, owing to the rising healthcare costs, growing geriatric population, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), increasing funding for population health management, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing number of awareness campaigns. In Canada, the growth of the population health management market is driven by the rising healthcare spending, the implementation of the population health approach by the Canadian government, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the country.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the implementation of a number of PHM programs to improve population health in Australia, growing medical tourism in Asia, rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, efforts taken to digitalize the healthcare system in China, investments and reforms to modernize Chinas healthcare infrastructure, and new outline by Japans information and communication technology fund.

Cerner

Mckesson

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Healthagen

Optumhealth

IBM

Epic

Conifer Health Solutions

Health Catalyst

WeLLCentive

I2I Population Health

Verscend Technologies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Employer Groups

Government Bodies

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Population Health Management in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Population Health Management Manufacturers

Population Health Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Population Health Management Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

