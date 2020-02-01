Global Pond Liner Market Expected to Rise at 8.90% CAGR Due to Increased Application

Global Pond Liners Market: Snapshot

The global market of pond liners has been on a sustained growth trajectory – something it is poised to maintain in the years to come on the back of their rising applications in various end-use verticals. This would result in more manufacturers foraying into the market to tap into the rising opportunities. The existing ones, meanwhile, are funneling money into product development to bolster their positions. They are trying to come up with improved raw materials that have high degree of resistance to corrosion and are eco-friendly as well.

Pond liners, which are resistant to abrasion and corrosion, are seeing their sales grow owing to rising concerns about water conservation. Besides, rise in construction of artificial ponds or lakes in gardens or even at residential complexes is also serving to catalyze growth in the market.

Acting as a hindrance to the global pond liners market, on the other hand, are issues related to their disposal once they are damaged. These materials do not decompose by themselves and affect various ecosystems by emitting toxic gases and substances. This affects the surrounding ecosystem and hence can cause the market growth to slow down on account of environmental concerns.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global pond liners market to rise at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$2.32 bn by 2025 from US$ 1.09 bn in 2016.

Raw Material Polyvinyl Chloride Sees Maximum Demand by Dint of Being Affordable

The global pond liners market can be divided based on the type of raw materials into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), butyl rubber, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), polyurea, polyester, and polyethylene. Among them, PVC has seen increasing uptake in the past couple of years. This is because PVC sheets are affordable, easily available, water proof, flexible, and adapt to the shape of the pond in which they are laid. The PVC segment accounted for over 20.0% share in 2016. The segment of EPDM is expected to follow PVC in terms of demand due to better lifespan, resistance to heat, corrosion, and UV rays.

Asia Pacific to Register Maximum Growth Powered by Water Conservation Needs of China and India

From a geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific, at present accounts for a significant share in the market and in the years ahead is slated to grow further, slightly, to 31.0% by clocking maximum CAGR of 9.1% between 2017 and 2025. Swift pace of urbanization and the changing trends in building and construction industry is primarily responsible majorly fuelling demand in the region. Fast-expanding populous nations of India and China are powering the market in the region on account of their pressing need to conserve water for human consumption.

North America and Europe are key regions in the global pond liners market. The need for water conservation in these regions have proven beneficial to the market. Apart from that, other applications in building and construction is also predicted to contribute towards the rise in demand for pond liners. There has been a demand or rise in the construction of artificial ponds or lakes in gardens or even at residential complexes, accelerating the growth rate further.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global pond liners market are Emmbi Industries Limited, Reef Industries Inc., Stephans Industries Limited, BTL Liners, and Western Environmental Liner.