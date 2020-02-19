Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type, Application, Regions (2014-2025)

Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) is a synthetic resin manufactured by polymerizing vinyl chloride.
The better recyclability as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the polyvinyl chloride market in the coming years.
The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- INEOS Group Holdings
- LG Chem
- Mexichem
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Westlake Chemical
- AVI Global Plast
- Chemplast Sanmar
- Formosa Plastics
- JM EAGLE
- Kaneka Corporation
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- PolyOne
- Reliance Industries
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Segment by Type
- General Purpose PVC Resin
- High Polymerization Degree PVC Resin
- Crosslinked PVC Resin
Segment by Application
- Pipes, Profiles, And Fittings
- Films And Sheets
- Cables
Table of Contents
1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Overview
2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Regions
5 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 ……
