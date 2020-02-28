Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry planned and announced plants details, Companies, Scope and Outlook Period

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry Outlook to 2023” – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2023. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Summary

Global polyvinyl chloride capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 55 mtpa in 2018 to more than 60 mtpa by 2023. More than 25 planned and announced polyvinyl chloride plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and North America over the next five years. Reliance Industries Ltd, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd and China Energy Investment Corp are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope

– Global polyvinyl chloride capacity outlook by region

– Global polyvinyl chloride capacity outlook by country

– Polyvinyl chloride planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major polyvinyl chloride producers globally

– Global polyvinyl chloride capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global polyvinyl chloride capital expenditure outlook by country.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned polyvinyl chloride plants globally

– Understand regional polyvinyl chloride supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global polyvinyl chloride industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of polyvinyl chloride capacity data.

1 Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Key Data

2.2. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity Share vis–vis Growth by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Major Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Key Companies by Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

2.8. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.9. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

2.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Companies

2.11. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.12. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Polyvinyl Chloride Plants

4. Africa Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

4.1. Africa Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Key Data

4.2. Africa Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

4.3. Africa Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity Share vis–vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

4.4. Africa Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

4.5. Africa Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

4.6. Africa Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants

4.7. Africa Polyvinyl Chloride Industry, Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country

4.8. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Egypt

4.9. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in South Africa

4.10. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Algeria

4.11. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Morocco

4.12. Polyvinyl Chloride Industry in Libya

