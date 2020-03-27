Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins Depth Analysis 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyvinyl Butyral Resins (Briefly known as PVB resin) is produced from the condensation reaction of PVA (Polyvinyl Acetate) and butylaldehyde, which is a thermoplastic resin. Mostly used for applications that require strong binding, optical clarity, adhesion to many surfaces, toughness and flexibility.

Global polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins production are mainly concentrated in Europe, North America and Japan. China polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins production accounted for a certain share of the global polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins market. China polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins are mainly some low-end products.

The global polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins production in 2015 was about 280232 MT. And the production in 2011 was about 236671 MT; the gross margin in 2015 was about 30.25%. And China polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins production in 2015 was about 55263 MT, and the production in 2011 was 37544 MT. The main consumption region are Europe, USA and China, Europe is the largest consumption region, about 38.41% of global consumption.

Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins industry is highly concentrated, mainly concentrated in three manufacturers: Eastman, Kuraray and Sekisui. With polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins demand increased, many China enterprises have been put into operation in the last few years, such as Sichuan EM Technology, Rehone Plastic, RongXin New Materials, etc.

Although sales of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins field.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

The global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market is valued at 1860 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Resins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman(Solutia)

Kuraray(Dupont)

Sekisui

ChangChun Group

Huakai Plastic

Qingdao Haocheng

Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin

Hongfeng

Wanwei Group

RongXin New Materials

Longcheng High-tech Material

Xinfu Pharm

Hui Da Chemical

Guangda Bingfeng

Sichuan EM Technology

Rehone Plastic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Higher molecular weight grade PVB resin

Medium molecular weight grade PVB resin

Lower molecular weight grade PVB resin

Modified PVB resin

Segment by Application

Buildings and automotive laminated glass

PV panels sealing material

Paints, glues, Ink, etc.

