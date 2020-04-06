In this report, the Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PVB film is a translucent film, which is essentially a thermoplastic resin film, a polymer material is extrude-forming through a polyvinyl butyral resin plasticized by a plasticizer. Appearance is translucent film, no impurities, surface roughness, with a certain roughness and good flexibility, has good adhesion with inorganic glass, has high mechanical strength properties such as transparent, heat, cold, humidity, it is the best adhesive material for the manufacture of laminated safety glass in the current world, while also has a wide range of applications in building walls, recruit awning, window, bank counter, prison probe window, furnaces and various bulletproof glass screen . Because it is made of plastic resin, it has a recyclable processing, re-use characteristic.

The world Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. The world Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films production will increase at a growth rate of about 4.4 %. The main consumption region will be in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman Chemical

DuPont

Sekisui

Kuraray

EVERLAM

ChangChun Group

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Huakai Plastic

Zhejiang Decent Plastic

Rehone Plastic

Tangshan Jichang New Material

Wuhan Honghui New Material

Weifang Liyang New Material

Darui Hengte

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standard Film

High Performance Film

Segment by Application

Automotive

Architectural

Photovoltaic Glass

Other

