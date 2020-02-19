Global Polyvinyl Butyral Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type, Application, Regions (2014-2025)

Polyvinyl butyral is an acetal resin that is manufactured through the chemical reaction between butyraldehyde and polyvinyl alcohol.

The increased demand for polyvinyl butyral films as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the polyvinyl butyral market size till 2022.

The global Polyvinyl Butyral market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyvinyl Butyral volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyvinyl Butyral market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chang Chun Group

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

KURARAY

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Films And Sheets

Paints And Coatings

Adhesives

Table of Contents

1 Polyvinyl Butyral Market Overview

2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Consumption by Regions

5 Global Polyvinyl Butyral Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

