Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type, Application, Regions (2014-2025)

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) is a synthetic water-soluble polymer, which is a key ingredient used in various end-user industries.

The rising demand for convenience and biodegradable packaging will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market till 2022.

The global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Anhui Wanwei

Aldon

BASF

Carst and Walker

JAPAN VAM and POVAL

KURARAY

Polychem

Polysciences

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Paper

Construction

Electronics

Table of Contents

1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Overview

2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Consumption by Regions

5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 ……

