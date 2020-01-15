Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market Oppurtunity Analysis, Competitor Landscape, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023

Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market.

PVA Fibers (polyvinyl alcohol) are high-strength & high-modulus fiber taking polyvinyl alcohol as its major raw materials is produced by a special process. It is of high strength, high modulus, acidproof, alkaliproof, abrasion resistance and sunlight resistance which are possessed by PVA fiber, thus it is much better than the other products in general. PVA fibers are high-performance reinforcement fibers for concrete and mortar. PVA fibers are well-suited for a wide variety of applications because of their superior crack-fighting properties, high modulus of elasticity, excellent tensile and molecular bond strength, and high resistance to alkali, UV, chemicals, fatigue and abrasion. PVA fibers are unique in their ability to create a molecular bond with mortar and concrete that is 300% greater than other fibers.

The global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Staple

Filament

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Cement additives

Textile

Non-woven fabric

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Wanwei Group (CN)

Kuraray (JP)

Sinopec-SVW (CN)

Xiangwei (CN)

Fuwei (CN)

Unitika (JP)

Shuangxin PVA (CN)

Weitenai (CN)

NITIVY (JP)

Pioneer (CN)

STW (DE)

Royang (CN)

Mini Fiber (US)

Rycere (CN)

Regions Covered in Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

