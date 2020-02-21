Short Description

By Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Spray Foam), End-User (Bedding & Furniture, Building & Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging, Others), Density Composition (Low-Density Polyurethane Foam, Medium-Density Polyurethane Foam, High-Density Polyurethane Foam), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Market Definition

Polyurethane foams are type of polymers which are made by reacting diisocyanates with polyols. Polyurethane foams are generally abbreviated as PU foam or PUR foams. PU foams are used for providing insulation and protect the material against external sources that lead to corrosion. The type of agent or catalyst used with isocyanates in the production of polyurethane foam depends on the application for what PU foam is being produced. There are three types of polyurethane foams available: Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams and Spray Foams.

Market Segmentation

Global polyurethane foam market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, end-user and density composition.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam and spray foam.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging, others.

On the basis of density composition, the market is segmented into low-density polyurethane foam, medium-density polyurethane foam and high-density polyurethane foam.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are :

> BASF SE

> The Dow Chemical Company

> Rogers Corporation

> Foam craft Inc.

> FXI

> Trelleborg AB

> Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

> Woodbridge Foam Corporation

> UFP Technologies, Inc.

> Future Foam

> Armacell

> Interplasp

> Huntsman International LLC.

> Recticel NV/SA

> INOAC CORPORATION

> FSI

> Covestro AG

> Saint-Gobain

> Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.

> FoamPartner

> Elliott Company

