In this report, the Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer AG

Sekisui Chemical

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A.

Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

Tosoh Corporation

Inoac Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Armacell GmbH

Chemtura Corporation

Foamcraft, Inc.

Foampartner Group

Future Foam’ Inc.

Fxi-Foamex Innovations

Recticel NV /SA

Rogers Corporation

The Woodbridge Group

SINOMAX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible Polyurethane Foam (FDF)

Semi-Flexible Polyurethane Foam

Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPF)

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)

Segment by Application

Residential Construction

Non-Residential

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Medical

Packaging

Others

