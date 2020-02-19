Global Polyurea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type, Application, Regions (2014-2025)

Polyurea is a type of an elastomer, obtained by the reaction of an isocyanate with an amine.
The increasing demand for liners will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global polyurea market till 2022.
The global Polyurea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polyurea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyurea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- BASF
- Covestro
- Huntsman
- PPG Industries
- The Sherwin-Williams
- Advanced Polymer Solutions
- APV Engineered Coatings
- Convertec
- Dinsmore Welding and Fabrication
- Geoliz Waterproofers
- Hutchinson Manufacturing
- NATIONWIDE PROTECTIVE COATING
- Paramount Metal Finishing
- POLYCOAT PRODUCTS
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Segment by Type
- Coatings
- Linings
- Sealants
Segment by Application
- Industrial
- Construction
- Transportation
Table of Contents
1 Polyurea Market Overview
2 Global Polyurea Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Polyurea Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Polyurea Consumption by Regions
5 Global Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 ……
