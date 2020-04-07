In this report, the Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) is a type of polycol prepared from tetrahydrofuran (THF) with the repeat unit [–CH2(CH2)3O–].

It is easily soluble in alcohols, esters, ketones, aromatic and chlorinated hydrocarbons, and insoluble in fatty hydrocarbons or water, white waxy solid at room temperature, when the temperature exceeds room temperature, it becomes transparent liquid.

When its molecular weight increases, its solubility drops.

At room temperature, PTMEG is a good absorbent of water up to its molecular weight or maximum up to 2%.

First, the polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) industry concentration is not high; there are less than 50 manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America, Germany, Taiwan and Japan.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American, Taiwan and Europe. America and Germany have long history and unshakable status in this industry. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shanxi and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market. There are international companies setting up factories in China too. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like BASF who takes their advantage merge with Markorchem, who is located in Southwestern of China.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dairen Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Invista

Korea PTG

Formosa Asahi Spandex

Hyosung Chemical Fiber

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Sanlong New Materials

Jianfeng Chemical

Sichuan Lutianhua

Shanxi Shanhua

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Spandex Use

Other

Segment by Application

Spandex

Polyurethanes

Copolyester-ether elastomers

Other

