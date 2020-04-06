In this report, the Global PolySwitch Resettable Devices Competition Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PolySwitch Resettable Devices Competition Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PolySwitch Resettable Devices are Polymeric Positive Temperature Coefficient (PPTC) devices that offer a resettable overcurrent protection alternative, thereby reducing warranty, service, and repair costs. PTCs increase resistance as temperature increases due to increased flow. The components are designed to limit unsafe currents while allowing constant safe current levels, resistance will “reset” automatically when the fault is removed and temperature returns to safe levels

This report focuses on PolySwitch Resettable Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PolySwitch Resettable Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Littelfuse

Bourns

Eaton Bussmann

Bel Fuse

TE Connectivity

EPCOS

Murata Electronics North America

Schurter

Texas Instruments

Vishay BC Components

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

HUAAN Limited

Multicomp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polymer Type

Ceramic Type

Segment by Application

PC

Alarm Systems

Set-Top Boxes

VOIP Equipment

Automotive

Others

