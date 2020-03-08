In this report, the Global Polystyrene market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polystyrene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polystyrene-market-research-report-2018
This report studies the Polystyrene market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Polystyrene market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Global Polystyrene market size was 19126.19 Million USD in 2017 and it will be 23110.52 Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR 2.74% from 2017 to 2024.
The major players in global Polystyrene market include
INEOS Styrolution
Total Petrochemicals
Trinseo
Americas Styrenics
Sabic
Supreme Petrochem
PS Japan
Toyo Engineer
LG Chem
Formosa Chemicals
Sinopec
Chi Mei Corporation
CNPC
Yunfeng
BASF-YPC Company
Astor Chemical
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Polystyrene in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Korea
India
South America
Other
On the basis of product, the Polystyrene market is primarily split into
General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)
High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Packaging
Appliances
Consumer Electronics
Construction
Other
