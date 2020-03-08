Global Polystyrene Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Polystyrene market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polystyrene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Polystyrene market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Polystyrene market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Global Polystyrene market size was 19126.19 Million USD in 2017 and it will be 23110.52 Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR 2.74% from 2017 to 2024.

The major players in global Polystyrene market include

INEOS Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Trinseo

Americas Styrenics

Sabic

Supreme Petrochem

PS Japan

Toyo Engineer

LG Chem

Formosa Chemicals

Sinopec

Chi Mei Corporation

CNPC

Yunfeng

BASF-YPC Company

Astor Chemical

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Polystyrene in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Korea

India

South America

Other

On the basis of product, the Polystyrene market is primarily split into

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Packaging

Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Construction

Other



