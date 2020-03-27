Global Polypropylene Waxes Industry Professional Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polypropylene wax is a chemical produced by cracked and pulverized by hot air. PP wax has a high melting point, low melt, good lubricity, good dispersion characteristics; it is a kind of high-performance additives in polyolefin processing.

Polypropylene waxes are additive of paint, plastics and Hot Melt Adhesive. There are two major type of polypropylene wax, the manufacturers is namely Clariant, COSCHEM, Honeywell are the major producers of polypropylene wax in Asia-Pacific region.

China, Japan and korea are the major consumption country of Polypropylene waxes. The three regions contributed about 62.95% share in Asia-Pacific region in 2016. In addition, Germany and Korea is major supply region for the product.

The global Polypropylene Waxes market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polypropylene Waxes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polypropylene Waxes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Clariant

COSCHEM

Honeywell

Lubrizol

Deurex

Shamrock Technologies

Lion-chemtech

Mitsui Chemicals

Euroceras

Nanjing Tianshi

Chengdu Tongli

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Normal PP Wax

Modified PP Wax

Segment by Application

Plastics & Polymer

Hot Melt Adhesive

Inks & Paints

Release Agent

