Global Polypropylene Screw Closures Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Polypropylene Screw Closures Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polypropylene Screw Closures Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Screw closures are most prominent type of caps & closures used in the beverage industry. The hassle-free opening and closing, along with the improved security to prevent product wastage makes them ideal for use in the food & beverage industry.

This report focuses on Polypropylene Screw Closures volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polypropylene Screw Closures market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

RPC Group

Berry Global

Closure Systems International

Aptar Group

CL Smith

O. Berk

Alpha Packaging

Bericap GmbH

Weener Plastics Group

Blackhawk Molding

Georg MENSHEN GmbH

Mold-Rite Plastics

Comar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

18 mm – 33 mm Diameter

36 mm – 53 mm Diameter

63 mm – 100 mm Diameter

Above 100 mm Diameter

Segment by Application

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

