Global Polypropylene Screw Closures Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Polypropylene Screw Closures Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polypropylene Screw Closures Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Screw closures are most prominent type of caps & closures used in the beverage industry. The hassle-free opening and closing, along with the improved security to prevent product wastage makes them ideal for use in the food & beverage industry.
The global Polypropylene Screw Closures market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polypropylene Screw Closures volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polypropylene Screw Closures market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amcor
RPC Group
Berry Global
Closure Systems International
Aptar Group
CL Smith
O. Berk
Alpha Packaging
Bericap GmbH
Weener Plastics Group
Blackhawk Molding
Georg MENSHEN GmbH
Mold-Rite Plastics
Comar
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
18 mm – 33 mm Diameter
36 mm – 53 mm Diameter
63 mm – 100 mm Diameter
Above 100 mm Diameter
Segment by Application
Beverages
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Household
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
