In this report, the Global Polypropylene Pipes Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polypropylene Pipes Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polypropylene pipe is mainly made of PP resin. Polypropylene (PP) is the lightest weight piping material with very good chemical resistance, even to many organic solvents.

PP-R/RCT Pipe is made of Polypropylene Random Copolymer, which is approved for the production of pipes according to DIN8078 standards, designed for the transportation of portable hot and cold water distribution system with a really long lifetime.

Presently, PP-R/RCT pipe is the most common one in the whole PP pipe family.

PP pipe has its overwhelming advantages on other products and its applications are expanding.

Globally, PP pipes have been widely used in household and commercial places. Among those applications, Hot and Cold Water Plumbing accounted for the largest share, which was 43.98% in 2017.

The global Polypropylene Pipes market is valued at 10600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polypropylene Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polypropylene Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kalde

Pipelife

Aquatherm

Pestan

Aquatechnik

PRO AQUA

Wavin

REBOCA

Fusion Industries

Weltplast

Bänninger Reiskirchen

Danco

Vialli Group

SupraTherm

DURO Pipe

Rosturplast

AGRU

Aliaxis

ASAHI YUKIZAI

Weixing

Ginde

Kingbull Economic Development

LESSO

Zhongcai Pipes

Shanghai Rifeng Industrial

ZHSU

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PP-R/RCT Pipe

PP-H Pipe

PP-B Pipe

Segment by Application

Hot and Cold Water Plumbing

Food Processing

HVAC

Chemical Industry

Other

