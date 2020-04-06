In this report, the Global Polypropylene Cables Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polypropylene Cables Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polypropylene Cables (Short for PP Cables) is a type of cables that use Polypropylene as insulating material.

Market competition is not intense. Prysmian Group, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa, General Cable, Southwire, Leoni, Far East Cable, Baosheng Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Polypropylene Cables market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polypropylene Cables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polypropylene Cables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric

Furukawa

General Cable

Leoni

Far East Cable

Baosheng Group

Wanda Cable

Dongying Taide

Shandong Guangxing

Shandong Baoshida

Anhui Huining

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Multi-Mode

Single-Mode

Segment by Application

Submarine

Power

Oil & Gas

Automobile

Other

