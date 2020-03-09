Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Polyoxymethylene (POM) is an engineering thermoplastic that is used in various applications in automobile, electronic and consumer goods industries. Characteristics of Polyoxymethylene (POM) make it applicable for usage in various end-user applications such as manufacture of electronic appliances, electrical parts, children’s toys and disposable applicators among others.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with polyoxymethylene(POM) industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into polyoxymethylene(POM) industry, the current demand for polyoxymethylene(POM) product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.

In the future, the global consumption of polyoxymethylene(POM) will maintain a 4.6% growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2021 will be 947.3K MT. Therefores, polyoxymethylene(POM) overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 88% to 93%.

Carpet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic polyoxymethylene(POM), Chinese domestic polyoxymethylene(POM) has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported polyoxymethylene(POM).

6. As large demand of environment-friendly products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of environment-friendly. Currently, the Chinese polyoxymethylene(POM) industry is not only begin to transit to environment-friendly polyoxymethylene(POM) products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Polyplastics Co.,Ltd

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Celanese

DuPont

YUNTIANHUA

BLUESTAR

HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd

CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Asahi Kasei

KOLON

KEP

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Homo-polyoxymethylene

Co-polyoxymethylene

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive Industry

Consumer

Others(Medical, Devices, Healthcare etc.)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Polyoxymethylene(POM) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyoxymethylene(POM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Polyoxymethylene(POM) Manufacturers

Polyoxymethylene(POM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Polyoxymethylene(POM) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

