Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Development, Growth & Demand Forecast 2019 -2023

Market Research Future Published a Half-Cooked Research Report on “Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Summary:

Market Research Future has published a half-cooked research report on the Global Polyoxymethylene Market. global polyoxymethylene (POM) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period to reach over USD 4.8 billion by 2023

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global POM market are Polyplastics Co., Ltd (Japan), Celanese Corporation (US), DowDuPont (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd (South Korea), ChemChina (China), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), PolyOne Corporation (US), Westlake Plastics Company (US), and KOLON PLASTICS INC (South Korea).

Get Free Sample Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7578

Market Segmentation:

The global polyoxymethylene (POM) market has been segmented based on type, application, end-use industry, and region. By type, the global market has been segmented into acetal copolymer and acetal homopolymer. The homopolymer segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growing adoption of acetal homopolymer in the production of automobile parts such as gear components, wiper components, and others is expected to drive the demand.

Based on product, the global market has been segmented into unfilled, glass fiber reinforced, impact modified, UV resistant, electrically conductive, weather resistant, and others. The unfilled or general segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. However, the segment is expected to lose some basis points to reinforced type by the end of the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for glass-reinforced POM as an alternative for the unfilled POM. The demand is attributed to the enhanced properties of glass fiber-reinforced POM over unfilled POM such as high strength, stiffness, and creep resistance.

Based on end-use industry, the global market has been segregated into electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, consumer goods, automotive, sports, and others. The electrical and electronics industry accounted for the largest market share in terms of tonnage and value. The latter was closely followed by the automotive segment in 2017. The demand for POM in electrical and electronics is attributed to the good insulating properties, moldability, and other properties of POM. Hence, the growing electrical and electronics market in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the demand for POM.

Regional Analysis:

The global POM market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global POM market on account of the growing end-use industries in the region, especially the automotive and electrical & electronics. Also, the region is the largest producer of POM.

North America and Europe are expected to be the prominent markets for POM due to the increasing demand in the automotive, electronics and electrical, and healthcare industries. However, the regional markets are expected to witness low demand during the forecast period.

The Latin American and the Middle East & African markets are likely to register moderate growth during the review period as a result of the growing end-use industries in the regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics Of Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Trends/Technology

5 Market Factor Analysis Of Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

5.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

5.1.4 End User

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Production Outlook

LIST OF TABLES:

Table 1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market: By Region, 2016−2023

Table 2 North America: Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 3 Europe: Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market. By Country, 2016−2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 6 Latin America: Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 7 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Type Market, By Regions, 2016−2023

Table 8 North America: Polyoxymethylene (POM) Type Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 9 Europe: Polyoxymethylene (POM) Type Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 10 Asia-Pacific: Polyoxymethylene (POM) Type Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 11 Middle East & Africa: Polyoxymethylene (POM) Type Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 12 Latin America: Polyoxymethylene (POM) Type Market, By Country, 2016−2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]