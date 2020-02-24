Global Polyolefin Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global polyolefin market is expected to reach 251,416.87 thousand tons by 2025 from 180,300.00million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as Growing demand from Construction Sector Changing Raw Material Supply Scenario Significant Growth in Solar Power Industry. On the other hand, concerns Higher CAsia-Pacificity to Demand Ratio may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Polyolefin Market are listed below;

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

Sabic,

Dowdupont ,

Lyondellbasell industries holdings b.v.,

China national petroleum corporation,

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company,

Arkema s.a.,

Total,

Ineos,

Reliance industries limited,

Lg chem.

Polyone,

Tosoh corporation,

Formosa plastics corporation,

Borealis ag,

Akzo nobel n.v. L,

Sasol ltd.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

End user

Geography

The global thermally conductive plastics market is segmented on the basis of type, End User and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global Polyolefin market is segmented based on type into into five notable segments polypropylene and polyethylene. The Polyolefin market is dominated by Polyamide with 45.2% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period.

The global polyolefin market is segmented based on industry into six notable segments; Packaging, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Others. In 2018, the Packaging polyolefin segment is expected to dominate the market with 43.6% market share..

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Based on geography, the Global polyolefin market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global polyolefin market for 2018-2025.

