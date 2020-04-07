In this report, the Global Polymixin Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polymixin Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polymyxins are antibiotics, with a general structure consisting of a cyclic peptide with a long hydrophobic tail. They disrupt the structure of the bacterial cell membrane by interacting with its phospholipids. They are produced by nonribosomal peptide synthetase systems in Gram-positive bacteria such as Paenibacillus polymyxa and are selectively toxic for Gram-negative bacteria due to their specificity for the lipopolysaccharide molecule that exists within many Gram-negative outer membranes. At least eleven different members of the polymyxin group have been identified and they are designated by a suffix letter. They demonstrate specific activity against gram-negative bacteria such as Proteus vulgaris, Escherichia coli, Hemophilus influenzae, Aerobacter aerogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae and especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Polymyxins B and E (also known as colistin) are common types of polymyxins. Polymyxins B is used for the treatment of human Gram-negative bacterial infections, while polymyxins E is used for animal husbandry.

Whether polymyxin used in animal husbandry is a controversial topic. Polymyxin has positive effects on animal husbandry. It can increase the weight of the animal, and improve their immunity, but also increase the risk of their resistance to the bacteria. It is a potential threat to human health. Many countries have started to think this problem. Currently, the use of polymyxin is significantly influenced by national policies.We should strike a balance between using antibiotics and not using antibiotics in agriculture.

