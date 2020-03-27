Global Polymers in Medical Devices Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A polymer is a large molecule, or macromolecule, composed of many repeated subunits. Because of their broad range of properties, both synthetic and natural polymers play an essential and ubiquitous role in everyday life. Polymers range from familiar synthetic plastics such as polystyrene to natural biopolymers such as DNA and proteins that are fundamental to biological structure and function. Polymers, both natural and synthetic, are created via polymerization of many small molecules, known as monomers. Their consequently large molecular mass relative to small molecule compounds produces unique physical properties, including toughness, viscoelasticity, and a tendency to form glasses and semi crystalline structures rather than crystals.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. In North America, transnational companies, like Dupont and Celanese are taking a leading share in this area. As to Netherlands, DSM has become a global leader. In Germany, it is BASF and Bayer that lead the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Tianjin and Shanghai.

North America is the largest consumer of Polymers in medical devices and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in medical devices industry. China and Japan have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Polymers in Medical Devices in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The global Polymers in Medical Devices market is valued at 4560 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Bayer

DuPont

Celanese

DSM

Solvay

Eastman

Dow

Evonik

HEXPOL

ExxonMobil

Formosa Plastics

INEOS

Colorite Compounds

Raumedic

Kraton

Tianjin Plastics

Shanghai New Shanghua

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC

PP

PS

PE

TPE

Others

Segment by Application

Medical Tubing

Medical Bags and Pouches

Implants

Medical Equipment and Diagnostics

Other

