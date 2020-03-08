Global Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Polypropylene (PP) is a versatile thermoplastic material, compatible with many processing techniques and used in many commercial applications.
High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It is sometimes called “alkathene” or “polythene” when used for pipes. With a high strength-to-density ratio, HDPE is used in the production of plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes, and plastic lumber. HDPE is commonly recycled, and has the number “2” as its resin identification code.
Global production regions of PP are mainly concentrated in Asia (China, India Others), South America, Europe and USGC (USA, Cuba). In 2016, Asia polypropylene production took about 68.51%, with a global leading position. Polypropylene production in Europe was 9686 K MT, with a share of 15.93%.
Global production regions of HDPE are mainly concentrated in Asia (China, India Others), South America, Europe and USGC (USA). In 2016, Asia HDPE production took about 49.8%, with a global leading position. HDPE production in USGC was about 11000 K MT, with a share of 24.5%.
The main production areas of LLDPE are in Asia, Europe and North America while the main consumption areas also in those areas. Asia is the largest consumption and production areas. The Middle East is the largest LLDPE exporter. China is the largest importer of LLDPE. DOW is the largest LLDPE manufacturer in the world, followed by ExxonMobil and SABIC. Sinopec is the biggest LLDPE company in China.
The major players covered in this report
LyondellBasell
SABIC
Braskem
Total
ExxonMobil
JPP
Prime Polymer
Reliance Industries
Formosa Plastics
Sinopec
CNPC
Shenhua
Chevron Phillips
Ineos
NIOC
Borealis & Borouge
DOW
Borealis
NOVA Chemicals
Petro Rabigh
PTT
Mitsubishi
Jam Petrochemical
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
HDPE
LLDPE
PP
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Woven Products
Injection Products
Film
Fiber
Extruded Products
Pipe
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) Manufacturers
Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Polymers (HDPE, LLDPE, PP) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
