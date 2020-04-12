In this report, the Global Polymer Modified Bitumen Professional Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polymer Modified Bitumen Professional Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polymer Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on PMB is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in PMB production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce PMB involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.
The global Polymer Modified Bitumen industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Korea, such as Total, Shell, SK, Exxon Mobil and TIPCO ASPHALT. At present, Shell is the world leader, holding 8.92% production market share in 2016.
Polymer Modified Bitumen downstream is wide and recently Polymer Modified Bitumen has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Road Construction & Paving, Roofing and others. Globally, the Polymer Modified Bitumen market is mainly driven by growing demand for Road Construction & Paving and Roofing. Road Construction accounts for nearly 72.90% of total downstream consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen in global.
Polymer Modified Bitumen can be mainly divided into SBS Modified Bitumen, Plastomer Modified Bitumen and Others which SBS Modified Bitumen captures about 60.96% of Polymer Modified Bitumen market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Polymer Modified Bitumen.
Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polymer Modified Bitumen consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen is estimated to be 13474 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The global Polymer Modified Bitumen market is valued at 8170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polymer Modified Bitumen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polymer Modified Bitumen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Total
Shell
SK
Exxon Mobil
TIPCO ASPHALT
Colas
Nynas
Gazprom Neft PJSC
Lagan Asphalt Group
Baolirus
Guochuang Hi-tech
Xi’an Guolin Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
SBS Modified Bitumen
Plastomer Modified Bitumen
Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen
Others
Segment by Application
Road Construction & Paving
Roofing
Others
