In this report, the Global Polymer Modified Bitumen Professional Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polymer Modified Bitumen Professional Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polymer-modified-bitumen-professional-analysis-2019



Polymer Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on PMB is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in PMB production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce PMB involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.

The global Polymer Modified Bitumen industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Korea, such as Total, Shell, SK, Exxon Mobil and TIPCO ASPHALT. At present, Shell is the world leader, holding 8.92% production market share in 2016.

Polymer Modified Bitumen downstream is wide and recently Polymer Modified Bitumen has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Road Construction & Paving, Roofing and others. Globally, the Polymer Modified Bitumen market is mainly driven by growing demand for Road Construction & Paving and Roofing. Road Construction accounts for nearly 72.90% of total downstream consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen in global.

Polymer Modified Bitumen can be mainly divided into SBS Modified Bitumen, Plastomer Modified Bitumen and Others which SBS Modified Bitumen captures about 60.96% of Polymer Modified Bitumen market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Polymer Modified Bitumen.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polymer Modified Bitumen consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen is estimated to be 13474 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Polymer Modified Bitumen market is valued at 8170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polymer Modified Bitumen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polymer Modified Bitumen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Total

Shell

SK

Exxon Mobil

TIPCO ASPHALT

Colas

Nynas

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Lagan Asphalt Group

Baolirus

Guochuang Hi-tech

Xi’an Guolin Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SBS Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Others

Segment by Application

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polymer-modified-bitumen-professional-analysis-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com