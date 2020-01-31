Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details of Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2025

Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market report shows global outlook and offers detailed view point, report provides regional classification, their growth including segmentation and sub-segmentation and overall business strategy of the market. Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market 2018-2025 report provides complete information about the Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) industry including valuable facts and figures, expert opinions, vital aspects, and providing businesses with decisive information.

The global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market is valued at 27,059.3 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 134,340.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The Following Manufacturers Are Covered in This Report: Total S.A., Nynas AB, Benzene International, Hindustan Colas Private Limited (HINCOL), Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lagan Asphalt Group, ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants (F&L), Sika AG, Global Road Technology, ORLEN Asfalt Sp z.o.o., Rosneft, Gazprom Neft PJSC,

Market by Applications:

Road Construction

Roofing

Others

Market by Types:

Thermoplastic Elastomer Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In This Study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Are as Follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Detailed TOC of Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Study 2018-2025

Detailed TOC of Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size

2.2 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

