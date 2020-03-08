Global Polymer Emulsions Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Polymer Emulsions market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polymer Emulsions market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Polymer Emulsions market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polymer Emulsions market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Polymer Emulsions are monomers dissolved in water. They are also known as waterborne solvent because of their high water content. They are one of the fastest growing categories of specialty chemicals in the world. Polymer Emulsions have superior usability and safety standards. Polymer emulsions also have better recyclability and lifespan when compared to solvent-borne polymers.
Key product classifications include acrylics, SB latex, polyurethane dispersions and vinyl acetate polymers. Among these, acrylics segment dominates with over 36% share in 2015, and the vinyl acetate polymers occupies for approximately 24%, the SB latex for approximately 16%.
Paints & coatings have emerged as the dominant application over the recent years, with over 44 % market share. Such robust growth rate is a result of increasing acrylics usage in the paints & coatings industry. Regulatory framework favoring environment friendly applications with low VOC content is a key driver for this application.
Geographically, Asia pacific emulsion polymer market has been the largest regional consumer, followed by Europe and North America. Rapid industrialization, urbanization and massive construction spending initiatives are the key factors behind such dominance and growth opportunities. China and Japan are the two largest consumers in Asia, and simultaneously China is the second producer in 2015. North America and Europe are projected to witness moderate growth in the near future. Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness stable market growth over the forecast period.
The global Polymer Emulsions market is valued at 28200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 41100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF
Dow
Trinseo(Styron)
Akzonobel
Wacker
Celanese
Arkema
Clariant AG
Hexion
Synthomer
DIC Corporation
Dairen Chemical
Omnova Solutions
Nuplex Industries
Sumitomo Chemical
Showa Denko
Lubrizol Corporation
Jiangsu Sunrising
Batf Group
Sinopec Sichuan
Beijing Eastern
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Anhui Wanwei Group
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Acrylics
Vinyl Acetate Polymer
SB Latex
Polyurethane Dispersion
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Paints & coatings
Adhesives & sealants
Paper & paperboards
Textiles & non-woven
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Polymer Emulsions capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Polymer Emulsions manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polymer Emulsions are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Polymer Emulsions Manufacturers
Polymer Emulsions Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Polymer Emulsions Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Polymer Emulsions market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
