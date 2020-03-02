Global Polymer Binders Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

The global market status for Polymer Binders is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global Polymer Binders Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the Polymer Binders market for the present and forecasted period until 2025. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.
Global Polymer Binders market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polymer Binders.
This report researches the worldwide Polymer Binders market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Polymer Binders breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Dowdupont
Arkema
Wacker Chemie
Celanese
Trinseo
Omnova Solutions
Chang Chun Group (Dairen Chemical)
Toagosei
Synthomer
D & L Industries (Chemrez Technologies)
Shandong Hearst Building Material
Zydex Industries
Puyang Yintai Industrial Trading
Bosson Union Tech (Beijing)
Polymer Binders Breakdown Data by Type
By Product Type
Acrylic Binders
Vinyl Acetate Binders
Latex Binders
Others
By Form
Liquid
Powder
High Solids
Polymer Binders Breakdown Data by Application
Architectural Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Textile & Carpets
Paper & Board
Others
Polymer Binders Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Polymer Binders Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global Polymer Binders Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polymer Binders Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Polymer Binders Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Acrylic Binders
1.4.3 Vinyl Acetate Binders
1.4.4 Latex Binders
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Polymer Binders Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Architectural Coatings
1.5.3 Adhesives & Sealants
1.5.4 Textile & Carpets
1.5.5 Paper & Board
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polymer Binders Production
2.1.1 Global Polymer Binders Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Polymer Binders Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Polymer Binders Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Polymer Binders Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Polymer Binders Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Polymer Binders Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Polymer Binders Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Polymer Binders Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Polymer Binders Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Polymer Binders Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Polymer Binders Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Polymer Binders Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Polymer Binders Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
