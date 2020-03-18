In this report, the Global Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Micro injection molding, as the name suggests, is a molding process which requires a specific molding machine with high injection pressure and speed, precise shot control, and ultra fine resolution for molding small sized tools and parts. This technique is used for the development of small or micro products that require precise specifications. Micro injection molding is usually done for the parts that are designed with weight less than a milligram and size less than 1mm. Use of this technique is not limited to only small parts but may be used for large products which require micro sized features such as thickness, diameter hole, etc.

Silicone is the major raw material used for micro molding, owing to its physical and chemical properties. However, silicone is costly and impacts the profitability of molders. In order to reduce manufacturing cost, polymers came into existence in the 90s. Polymer based micro molded products find applications in almost all of the application areas where silicones are being used. Polymers are further classified as thermosets, thermoplastics and elastomers out of which thermoplastics are majorly used for various applications in end-use industries.

Global Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding.

This report researches the worldwide Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SMC

BMPMedical

Stamm AG

MicroPEP

MTD Micro Molding

PEXCO

Sovrin Plastics

Accumold

Microsystems

Mikrotech

Kamek Precision Tools

MakutaTechnics

Stack Plastics

PrecimoldIncorporation

American Precision Products

Rapidwerks

Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Breakdown Data by Type

PEEK

PVC

PE

Others

Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Breakdown Data by Application

TherapeuticDevices

DiagnosticDevices

Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polymer and Thermoplastic Micro Molding Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

