Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry

The Polylactic Acid market is expected to grow at CAGR of 17.2% from 2018 to 2023. Environmental concerns, Government policies, and unstable crude price are motivating the market. Packaging is the largest segment of PLA and expected to be the largest segment in the year 2023, however construction material is an emerging market and growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018 to 2023. High demand from PLA 3D printing Filaments is driving the construction material segment. Availability of raw material is another motivator for the polylactic acid market. PLA is being produced from sugarcane, corn and cassava and also can be produced from waste materials such as beetroot pulp, agriculture waste and other food waste.

Polylactic acid application market segmented in seven major categories which are Packaging, Construction Material, Catering & Tableware, Agriculture Material, Consumer Goods, Electronic Material and Automobile. The market also segmented on the basis of geographies and raw material. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest consumer market for the PLA, however, APAC is the fastest growing market of PLA with CAGR of xx% from 2018 to 2023.

The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The regional outlook of global PLA market includes: North American PLA market research and analysis including the US and Canada; European PLA market research and analysis including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and ROE; APAC PLA market research and analysis including India, China, Japan, and ROAPAC; and Rest of the world PLA market research and analysis.

Key Companies which are profiled in the report includes BASF SE, Cereplast, Dow Chemicals, Natureworks LLC, Solegear, Sulzer Ltd, Synbra Holding Bv, ThyssenKrupp and Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Global PLA market by application

Global PLA market by raw materials

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. AVAILABILITY OF RAW MATERIAL IS DRIVING THE MARKET

3.1.2. UNSTABLE CRUDE OIL PRICE

3.1.3. ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS ARE DRIVING THE PLA MARKET

3.1.4. BIODEGRADABILITY IS A MAJOR DRIVER FOR THE PLA

3.1.5. RISING DEMAND FROM CATERING SEGMENT

3.1.6. FAVOURABLE GOVERNMENT POLICIES SPUR THE MARKET

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH PRODUCTION COST

3.2.2. COMPETITION WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED PLASTIC INDUSTRY

3.2.3. LACK OF INFRASTRUCTURE

3.2.4. IT NEEDED COMPOSTING FACILITY TO DEGRADE COMPLETELY

3.2.5. MATERIAL STRENGTH IS NOT AS GOOD AS PLASTIC

3.2.6. LACK OF AWARENESS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. EMERGING MARKET SUCH AS INDIA, CHINA AND THAILAND ARE MOST OPPORTUNITY MARKETS

3.3.2. NO ENTRY BARRIER FOR NEW ENTRANTS

3.3.3. GOVERNMENT SUBSIDY PLAN FOR GREEN INITIATIVES

3.3.4. COMMERCIAL SCALE PRODUCTION OF PLA IS POSSIBLE FORM WASTE MATERIALS

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. PLA MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.1.1. PACKAGING

4.1.2. CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL

4.1.3. CATERING AND TABLEWARE

4.1.4. AGRICULTURE MATERIAL

4.1.5. CONSUMER GOODS

4.1.6. ELECTRONIC MATERIAL

4.1.7. AUTOMOBILE

4.1.8. OTHER

4.2. PLA MARKET BY RAW MATERIAL

4.2.1. CORN BASED PLA

4.2.2. SUGAR BASED PLA

4.2.3. CASSAVA BASED PLA

4.2.4. OTHER RAW MATERIALS-BASED

