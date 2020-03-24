In this report, the Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyimide-tape-kapton-tape-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Kapton® tape is made of high temperature polyimide film. This Polyimide tape is used in masking of circuit boards during wave soldering or other electronic manufacturing processes. It can be used in powder coating, automotive and transformer manufacturing. It has high dielectric strength. Kapton® masking tape, offers excellent performance in electrical and thermal insulation.

Polyimide tape is made of high temperature polyimide film. This Polyimide tape is used in masking of circuit boards during wave soldering or other electronic manufacturing processes. There are silicone based polyimide tape, acrylic based polyimide tape. Silicone based is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 77% of the global production market. And acrylic based Polyimide tape is a rare type, represented less than 23% of the total. Polyimide tape can be used in PCB and electrical applications, etc.

The polyimide tape total production will reach 28.8 million rolls in 2016 from 24.5 million rolls in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.17%. The market growth rate is leading by developing countries, such as China, India & SEA, etc. these years.

China, USA, Japan and Germany are now the key producers of polyimide tape in the world. USA is the largest consumption country of polyimide tape products in the world in the past few years while the market share declined to about 34.5% in 2016 from 36.3% in 2012, and USA will keep the leading position in the next few years. While China is about 17.6%, Europe is about 25.1% and Japan is 12.3% of the global market in 2016, and Europe and Japan increased slowly in 2012-2016, all CAGR of demand is less than 3%.

The global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market is valued at 540 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Dupont

3M

Nitto Denko

Kapton Tapes

Hisco

Botron

Polyonics

Can-Do National Tape

ESPI

DUNMORE

Greentree-Shercon

Shanghai Xinke

Micro to Nano

Electro Tape

CFS

Desco Industries

Essentra

Teraoka Seisakusho

Symbio

Multek

Viadon

Shunxuan New Materials

CEN Electronic Material

Dou Yee Enterprises

Tesa

Chukoh Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

By Application, the market can be split into

3C & Home Appliance

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Industry

Other Applications

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Manufacturers

Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyimide-tape-kapton-tape-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com