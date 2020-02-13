Global Polyimide Fibers Market Production, Sales, Consumption Status and Prospects

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Polyimide Fibers: Power & Utilities Sector to Present Attractive Opportunities:Chemical Industry to Record Significant Consumption in the Near Future” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global polyimide fibers market is expected to witness moderate growth prospects over the years ahead. The complex manufacturing procedure and premium prices for these fibers have resulted in their restricted use for highly specific conditions. According to the report, the global polyimide fibers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2026. In 2017, the market was worth US$ 279.2 Mn and is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 433.6 Mn by the end of 2026.

The presence of a limited number of players has made this market a consolidated one. The companies are continuously focusing on the development of new and cost-effective ways of production in order to cater to the growing needs of the consumers and the vertical industries. The companies are also expanding their production capacities. The companies operating in the market are Jiangsu Shino New Materials Technology Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Aoshen Hi Material Co. Ltd, Ningbo Yide Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., and Evonik Industries AG. The main six companies have a per annum consolidated capacity of 7000 tons.

Filter media by far holds the core application area for polyimide fibers. However, over in the recent past, there has been a rise in the use of polyimide fibers in the garment industry for the manufacturing of protective clothing in order to make the outer shell of suits and jackets for fire fighters, army, and industry. Polyimide fibers are characterized by excellent flame retardant properties and good chemical resistance. Additionally, the fiber has good mechanical strength and are thus durable for being used in clothing. Moreover, these fibers are also used in the spacecraft for sealing and thermal insulation.

