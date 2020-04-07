In this report, the Global Polyferric Sulfate Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyferric Sulfate Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyferric-sulfate-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019



PFS(poly ferric sulphate), light yellow powder or deep red liquid, is a kind of inorganic high polymer flocculating agent, which features are high density of alumen ustum, high speed of precipitation,high rate of pollution removal and low amount of sewage sludge, and etc.

At present, the major manufacturer of Polyferric Sulfate is concentrated in China, which owns more than 90% of global market. The main consumption of PFS is also in China, as the demand of PFS in local area is sufficient to meet the production in China. At the same time, PFS has been exported to other countries for a long time, the amount of export is small compared with native consumption. As the European water treatment standards improve, and the emergence of other alternatives, including poly aluminum chloride widely used in Europe.

The main consumption countries in Europe are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain; And

Germany is the largest consumption country of Europe, reaching about 780 MT polyferric sulfate in 2016, accounting for 27.43% in 2016.

Currently, the companies that produce PFS can be classified into2 types: Poly Ferric Sulfate Solid, Poly Ferric Sulfate Solution; Poly Ferric Sulfate Solid is the main consumption type because of the convenient transportation and easy storage, accounting for 84.39% of Europe consumption in 2016. At present, the downstream market in Europe is prospers. As PFS can be used to purify waste water in various industries, the market of PFS would be met with continuously decrease in the future.

Currently, most of the domestic manufacturers for PFS will purchase Ferrous Sulfate from Titanium Dioxide or produce themselves. The growth of Titanium Dioxide is fast in the following years. It can be concluded that the supply of raw material would be sufficient in the future.

Overall, although many factors limits the development of PFS market, the development of PFS and water purification industry would be greatly increase. Therefore, the Europe demand and price of polyferric sulfate will decrease in the future, and polyferric sulfate will be completely replaced.

The global Polyferric Sulfate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyferric Sulfate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyferric Sulfate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemira

Pencco

Tianshui

Guangxi First

SANFENG GROUP

Hunan Yide Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Poly Ferric Sulfate Solution

Poly Ferric Sulfate Solid

Segment by Application

Potable Water

Urban Sewage

Industrial Wastewater

Industrial Water

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyferric-sulfate-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com