Global Polyethylene Pipes Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global polyethylene pipes market is expected to reach 534.02 thousand tons by 2025 from 381.88 thousand tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials. On the other hand, high investments, strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes may hinder the growth of the market.
The key market players for Global Polyethylene pipes Market are listed below;
ISCO Industries
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.
SABIC
TPL Plastech Limited
Arkema SA
DOWDUPONT
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
Dura-Line Corporation
Falcon Pipes Pvt. Ltd.
ExxonMobil Corporation
AKZO NOBEL N.V.
BOREALIS AG
SILON S.R.O.
P.E.S. Co.
COMAP group
The market is further segmented into;
Type
Application
Geography
The global polyethylene pipes market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.
The global polyethylene pipes market is segmented based on type into four notable segments; high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), and cross link polyethylene (PEX/XLPE). The Polyethylene pipes market is dominated by HDPE with 62.1% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period.
The global polyethylene pipes market is segmented based on application into five notable segments; underwater and municipal, gas extraction, construction, industrial, agriculture and others. In 2018, the underwater and municipal segment is expected to dominate the market with 38.6% market share.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa
Based on geography, the Global polyethylene pipes market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,
North- America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global polyethylene pipes market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12548
About us:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.
Contact us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Sandeep Singh
URL: www.reportocean.com
Email: [email protected]
A result-oriented proactive professional having more than 5 years of experience in marketing/business development. I am an engaging and effective communicator with a proven track-record of working across different cultures keeping a strong focus on customer-care and B2B relationship building.