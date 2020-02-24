Global Polyethylene Pipe Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global polyethylene pipes market is expected to reach 534.02 thousand tons by 2025 from 381.88 thousand tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials. On the other hand, high investments, strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Polyethylene pipes Market are listed below;

ISCO Industries

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

SABIC

TPL Plastech Limited

Arkema SA

DOWDUPONT

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Dura-Line Corporation

Falcon Pipes Pvt. Ltd.

ExxonMobil Corporation

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

BOREALIS AG

SILON S.R.O.

P.E.S. Co.

COMAP group

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

Geography

The global polyethylene pipes market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global polyethylene pipes market is segmented based on type into four notable segments; high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), and cross link polyethylene (PEX/XLPE). The Polyethylene pipes market is dominated by HDPE with 62.1% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period.

The global polyethylene pipes market is segmented based on application into five notable segments; underwater and municipal, gas extraction, construction, industrial, agriculture and others. In 2018, the underwater and municipal segment is expected to dominate the market with 38.6% market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Based on geography, the Global polyethylene pipes market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global polyethylene pipes market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

