Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a semi-crystalline high temperature thermoplastic that offers a unique combination of exceptional performance characteristics. PEEK has excellent long term chemical resistance and also offers thermal and mechanical properties. PEEK is used to make some specialized components, which are used in their various applications. PEEK has excellent strength, rigidity and toughness at elevated temperatures, chemically resistant to most common solvents, has low moisture absorption, superior electric properties, with FDA compliant, and relatively low smoke and gas emissions.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) increases with the 11.52% average growth rate. Europe and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 55.88% of the global consumption volume in total.

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) has two forms, which include powder and particle. And each type has application industries relatively. With wear-resisting and corrosion resistance of polyetheretherketone (PEEK), the downstream application industries will need more polyetheretherketone (PEEK) products. So, polyetheretherketone (PEEK) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance polyetheretherketone (PEEK) through improving technology.

The major raw materials for polyetheretherketone (PEEK) are 4,4 Difluorobenzophenone, Hydroquinone and Diphenyl sulfone. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of polyetheretherketone (PEEK). The production cost of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is also an important factor which could impact the price of polyetheretherketone (PEEK).

The global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market is valued at 560 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Victrex

Solvay

Evonik

ZYPEEK

Kingfa

JUSEP

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powder

Particle

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electronics

Energy / Industrial

Transport

Medical

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Manufacturers

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyetheretherketone-peek-market-research-report-2018

