Global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PDCPD, the short name of polydicyclopentadiene, is a thermoset polymer plastic material. It is an innovative polymer compound, processed using Reaction Injection Molding (RIM). On basis of application fields of PDCPD, PDCPD can be classified into Transportation grade, Agriculture grade, Construction grade, Anti-corrosion grade, and others.

Compared to 2015, PDCPD market managed to increase production by 4.08 percent to 50340 MT in worldwide in 2016. Overall, the PDCPD products performance is positive, though the global economy remains in a fragile state.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. There are new manufacturers entering the industry. The Competition in PDCPD market will become more intense.

The global Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) market is valued at 720 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MFG

Romeo RIM

WAYAND

Core Molding Technologies

POLIRIM

Osborne Industries

Suemokko

Artekno Oy

Yangzi Motor Decoration

OTIS TARDA

Langfang S&H Composites

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Construction Machinery

Agricultural Machinery

Medical Instruments

Transportation

Chemical Industry

Other

Segment by Application

Construction Machinery

Agricultural Machinery

Medical Instruments

Transportation

Chemical Industry

Other

