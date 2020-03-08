Global Polycarbonate Sheet Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Polycarbonate Sheet Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polycarbonate Sheet Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Polycarbonate Sheet market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polycarbonate Sheet market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Polycarbonates (PC) are a group of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate groups in their chemical structures. Polycarbonates used in engineering are strong, tough materials, and some grades are optically transparent. They are easily worked, molded, and thermoformed.

The main production process of polycarbonate sheet is extrusion.

In 2016, the global Polycarbonate Sheet consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 38.12% of global consumption of Polycarbonate Sheet.

Polycarbonate Sheet downstream is wide and recently Polycarbonate Sheet has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction Material, Automotive, Industry, Electrical & Electronics and others. Globally, the Polycarbonate Sheet market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction Material. Construction Material accounts for nearly 45.76% of total downstream consumption of Polycarbonate Sheet in global. Polycarbonate Sheet can be mainly divided into Multi-Wall Sheets, Corrugated Sheets and Solid Sheets which Multi-Wall Sheets captures about 64.50% of Polycarbonate Sheet market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Polycarbonate Sheet.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polycarbonate Sheet consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polycarbonate Sheet is estimated to be 602.7 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The major players covered in this report

Sabic

Covestro

Palram Industries

UG-Plast

Plazit Polygal

Gallina

Koscon Industrial

Brett Martin

Carboglass

SafPlast

Arla Plast AB

Giplast

DS Smith

Isik Plastik

Aoci Decoration Material

Jiasida Sunsheet

Quinn

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Multi-Wall Sheets

Corrugated Sheets

Solid Sheets

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction Material

Automotive

Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Polycarbonate Sheet sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Polycarbonate Sheet players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polycarbonate Sheet are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

