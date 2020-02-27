Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Research Report, Evolution, Supplier, Key Players and Forecast till 2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Polybutylene Terephthalate during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT).

This report researches the worldwide Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DUPONT

Celanese

PolyOne

JM

BASF

Lanxess

TORAY

MTSUBISHI CHEMICAL

Polyplastics

Changchun Group

Nan Ya

Shinkong

LG CHEMICAL

CLARIANT

SABIC

TAISEI

DSM

Kanghui

Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Grade

Commercial Grade

Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Breakdown Data by Application

Electrical Engineering

Automotive Accessories

Others

Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Commercial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electrical Engineering

1.5.3 Automotive Accessories

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Production

2.1.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Polybutylene Terephthalate(PBT) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

