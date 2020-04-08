In this report, the Global Polybutene Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polybutene Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polybutene-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Polybutene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polybutene market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Polybutene is the polymer of butylene and isobutylene. In this report, we count polybutene-1 (PB-1) and polyisobutene (PIB).

There are two types of polybutene in the report. LyondellBasell is the only producer of PB-1 in Europe. BASF and INEOS are the industry leaders of PIB in Europe. In 2015, the production of PIB is 219009 MT and PB-1 is 61943 MT. PIB takes about 77.95% of Europe total production market and PB-1 takes only 22.05% in 2015.

The production of polybutene in Europe increased from 259043 MT in 2011 to 280952 MT in 2015. The CAGR is about 2.05%. And the consumption of polybutene in Europe grew from 219328 MT to 239099 MT during 2011 to 2015. The CAGR is about 2.18%. The growth rate of consumption is a bit faster than that of production in Europe. And the production in Europe is more than consumption. Europe is a net exporter of polybutene.

France is the largest production region of polybutene in Europe in 2015. France produced 89540 MT of polybutene. It was about 31.87% of total production in Europe. Production in Belgium is close to France. Belgium takes about 29.74% of Europe total production market share. Germany and Netherlands are also important countries for polybutene production. They each produced 39345 MT and 61943 MT, which is 22.05% and 14.00% in share.

Germany is the largest consumption area of polybutene in Europe in 2015. It consumed 52384 MT polybutene in 2015, which is about 21.91% of the total consumption in Europe. The consumption in France, Belgium and Netherlands are close. They each consumed 45221 MT, 40667 MT and 40409 MT. The four countries totally consumed 74.73% of Europe total consumption in 2015.

The application of PB-1 includes piping systems, hot melt adhesives, plastic packaging and masterbaches, etc. The application of PIB includes adhesives, fuel and lubricant additives, sealants, masterbatches and chewing gum, etc. The largest application of polybutene is fuel and lubricant additives in 2015. It takes about 24.24% of total market share. Plastic packaging and adhesives are the second and third largest application of polybutene. They each takes 18.19% and 17.12% of total market share in 2015.

The production of polybutene would reach 303315 MT by 2022. The CAGR from 2016 to 2021 is about 1.38%. The sales of polybutene in Europe would increase from 242763 MT in 2016 to 263420 MT by 2021. The CAGR is about 1.65%.

The global Polybutene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

INEOS

LyondellBasell

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PB-1

PIB

By Application, the market can be split into

Piping Systems

Plastic Packaging

Adhesives

Sealants

Masterbatches

Chewing Gum

Fuel and Lubricant Additives

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Polybutene capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Polybutene manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polybutene are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Polybutene Manufacturers

Polybutene Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Polybutene Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Polybutene market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polybutene-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com