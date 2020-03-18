In this report, the Global Polyacrylamide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyacrylamide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Polyacrylamide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polyacrylamide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Polyacrylamide (abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (-CH2CHCONH2-) formed from acrylamide subunits. It can be synthesized as a simple linear-chain structure or cross-linked. In the cross-linked form, the possibility of the monomer being present is reduced even further. It is highly water-absorbent, forming a soft gel when hydrated, used in such applications as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and in manufacturing soft contact lenses. In the straight-chain form, it is also used as a thickener and suspending agent.

First, the Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in EU US and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like SNF and BASF, both have perfect products. As to China, it is PetroChina Daqing lead the industry, followed by Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals.

Second, from polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polyacrylamide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polyacrylamide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SNF FLOERGER

Kemira

BASF

ASHLAND

NALCO

Dia-Nitrix

Mitsui Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

SNF China

PetroChina Daqing

Bejing Hengju

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals

Xitao Polymer

Shandong Polymer

Anhui Tianrun Chemicals

Zhengzhou Zhengli Polymer

Xinxiang Boyuan Water-purifying Materials

Zibo Xinye Chemical

Polyacrylamide Breakdown Data by Type

Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)

Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)

Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)

Amphoteric Polyacrylamide (PAM-CA)

Polyacrylamide Breakdown Data by Application

Water Treatment

Oil Extraction Areas

Paper Sector

Textile Industry

Other Areas

Polyacrylamide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polyacrylamide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polyacrylamide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyacrylamide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyacrylamide :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



