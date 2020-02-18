Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

This report provides in depth study of “Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
In telecommunications, point-to-multipoint communication (P2MP, PTMP or PMP) is communication which is accomplished via a distinct type of one-to-many connection, providing multiple paths from a single location to multiple locations.
Microwave backhaul systems are used for transferring digital data between two distributed points over a radio link. Microwave backhaul technologies are adopted by several mobile operators across the world to transfer huge data traffic over a communication links. Moreover, microwave backhaul systems are growing rapidly as they are capable to deliver large capacity of data with minimized cost.
PMP microwave solutions suit the evolving landscape of these next generation networks owing to its high capacity, rapid deployment and cost efficiency structure. Now and in the future, service providers can maximise efficiency in their backhaul and access networks with increased capacity which PMP microwave brings, as well as compelling TCO benefits which far outstrip other solutions.
The key players are CamBium Networks, Ceragon Networks Ltd, Intracom Telecom, Cambridge Broadband, Ericsson, HUAWEI, Aviat Networks Inc, Airspan, IMEC, HFCL, Comba, Exalt Wireless, Siklu and so on.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
In 2018, the global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems market size was 510 million US$ and it is expected to reach 920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Split-mount
All outdoor
Small cells
Market segment by Application, split into
Cecurity and surveillance systems
Campus buildings
Control systems
WISP (wireless Internet service provider)
Integrating remote business sites
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
