Global Point of Sale(POS) System Graph, Status and Prospect Report 2019-2024

In telecommunications, point-to-multipoint communication (P2MP, PTMP or PMP) is communication which is accomplished via a distinct type of one-to-many connection, providing multiple paths from a single location to multiple locations.

The point of sale (POS) or point of purchase (POP) is the time and place where a retail transaction is completed. At the point of sale, the merchant would calculate the amount owed by the customer and indicate the amount, and may prepare an invoice for the customer (which may be a cash register printout), and indicate the options for the customer to make payment. It is also the point at which a customer makes a payment to the merchant in exchange for goods or after provision of a service. After receiving payment, the merchant may issue a receipt for the transaction, which is usually printed, but is increasingly being dispensed with or sent electronically.

The POS System industry is relatively concentrated, the top 12 manufactures accounting 84.47% global market share in 2017. The global market scale of POS System is about 62 million units in 2017. It is expected to reach 179 million units by 2023, with the CAGR of 19%. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, Newland Payment, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, New POS Technology, Bitel, CyberNet, Castles Technology, SZZT and etc.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of POS System and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in electronic payment industry. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of POS System in the Asia Pacific region. In 2017. China produced about 28.5 million POS Systems, accounting 45.8% of global market share.

In recent years, the demand for electronic payment has been growing and the demand of faster speed of payment has been growing as well. This trend has made the demand of Mobile POS Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of POS System starch will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Point of Sale(POS) System market will register a 15.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15300 million by 2024, from US$ 6410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Point of Sale(POS) System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Point of Sale(POS) System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Point of Sale(POS) System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Point of Sale(POS) System market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Point of Sale(POS) System players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Ingenico

Verifone

Newland Payment

PAX

LIANDI

Xin Guo Du

Centerm

Bitel

New POS Tech

Castles Tech

SZZT

CyberNet

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Fixed POS System

Wireless POS System

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Point of Sale(POS) System in each application, can be divided into

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality

Other Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Point of Sale(POS) System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Point of Sale(POS) System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Point of Sale(POS) System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Point of Sale(POS) System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Point of Sale(POS) System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

